Obituary for Steven A. Guillemette

Steven Allen Guillemette, age 28, of Chaska, MN, died unexpectedly on Sunday, November 14, 2021 in Danvers, MN.
Steven was born May 25, 1993 in Burnsville, to Scott and Marie (Bischel) Guillemette, one of six children. He was baptized and confirmed at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska, and graduated from Holy Family Catholic High School, Victoria,
in 2011. He graduated from St. Thomas University, St. Paul, with Bachelor of Arts degrees in philosophy and
psychology. He then attained his Master of Arts degree, with distinction, at Georgia State University in Atlanta, GA. He was currently attending Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul. He loved spending time with family
and enjoyed spending time with his friends playing weekly board games, competing at bar trivia, and discussing lofty subjects, while drinking IPA beers. He was inspired by art, drawing, poetry, and was an avid reader, with myriad of books in his library. He was drawn to adventures and traveling, and he was growing into a cigar aficionado. He loved going to the movies with his siblings and friends, then critically reviewing each element of the movie. He often played his guitar, sang songs, and began to write and compile topics for a book. He truly was a creative person who cared deeply for his passions, friends, and family.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ernest Guillemette.
Survivors include his parents, Scott and Marie; siblings, Ryan of Burnsville, Daniel of Minneapolis, Rachel of Chaska, John and James of Chaska; grandparents, Harold and Sharon Bischel of Apple Valley, Teresa Guillemette of St. Peter; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
