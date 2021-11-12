Obituary for Steven C. Morrow

Steven Charles Morrow, "Bezhigo", age 69, of Shakopee, entered the spirit world on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Good Samaritan Home in Waconia.
Steve was born in St. Paul, on January 19, 1952, the son of Charles and Patricia (Culley) Morrow. He married Jan Cummings on August 29, 1992, in Grand Rapids.
Steve enjoyed hunting and fishing, golfing, watching boxing, wrestling, and Judge Judy, his dogs, and attending Pow Wows. But, family was everything to him, and he was the driver behind all the get-togethers and phone calls. He deeply loved his family.
Steve is survived by his wife, Jan; children, Shaun Morrow, Dawn Johnson, Jamie (Brandy) Morrow, and Stacey (Joel) Simmens; grandchildren, Colton, Carley, Chloe and Cayden, Cassie and Sammie, Lexi and Gavin; great-grandchildren, Evie and Zariah; siblings, Evelyn (Jay) Schultz, Kelly Morrow, and Cassandra Armstrong.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Patricia; great-grandson; and beloved dog, Murphy.
All services were held at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755: Visitation was held on Monday, November 8, 5 to 8 p.m.; visitation was also held on Tuesday from 12 to 2 p.m., followed by Traditional Ojibwe Funeral Service at 2 p.m.
