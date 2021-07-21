Obituary for Steven D. Van Eyll

Steven Donald Van Eyll, age 68, of Eden Prairie, MN, died Thursday, July 15, 2021 at his home.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 29, 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska, with Father Tony VanderLoop presiding. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, and also one hour prior to the Mass at church. Final resting place will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy, in lieu of flowers to consider making a donation to the Courage Kenny Foundation in his name.
Steven was born November 10, 1952 in Waconia, to Donald and Joyce (Marquardt) Van Eyll, the oldest of five children. He was baptized, confirmed and attended the parochial school at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, and then graduated from Chaska High School in 1970. He attended Normandale College and then received a degree in bio-medical engineering at Hennepin Technical College. He was employed at Siemens Innovative Techology, where he installed and repaired x-ray machines, retiring after 36 years. He enjoyed camping, golfing, fishing and traveling to Europe.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen Pearson and brother-in-law, Terry Garten.
Survived by his children, Joe (Sara) Van Eyll of New Prague, Michelle (Kyle) Olson of Chaska, Emily (Nick) Davis of Zimmerman, Angie (Kevin) Lendt of Nicollet; eight grandchildren, Shayana, Devin, Sophia, Hailey, Leah, Aiden, Morgan and Owen; parents, Donald and Joyce Van Eyll of Chaska; sisters, Connie (Kris) Krishnan of Plymouth, Shirley (Bernie) Kubiszewski of Jordan, Cindy Garten of Bloomington; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.