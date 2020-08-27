Obituary for Steven J. Hanlon

Steven J. Hanlon, age 75, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Steve was born on January 6, 1945, in Baltimore, MD, the son of Joseph and Lucille "Lu" (Kosmoski) Hanlon. He graduated from the Bethlehem Academy in Faribault, and then attended the Austin Vo-tech for two years. Steve married Sandy Schley on November 20, 1965, in Faribault.
When his children were younger, Steve was very active coaching youth sports in Shakopee. He was an avid golfer, and would play any chance he could. He enjoyed watching Gopher Hockey, and since 1988, he was a season ticket holder. Steve liked looking for adventures, and was proud that he and his daughter, Michele had visited every State Park in MN. He also enjoyed visiting nature centers, the MN Landscape Arboretum, and pheasant hunting.
Steve is survived by his wife, Sandy; daughter, Michele; sons, Steve (Shannon) and Scott (Jennifer); grandchildren, Charlie, William and Louie, Lily and Emma; brother, Kevin (Sharene).
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Stephanie; and parents.
Visitation Monday, August 31, from 9 to 10:45 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., all held at Church of St. Mark, 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee. Presiding is Reverend Matthew Quail. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. *Live streaming will begin at 11 am on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook Page.*
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at