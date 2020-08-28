Obituary for Steven J. Knable

Steven John Knable, age 54, of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his home.
A private family gathering will take place on his birthday, September 20, 2020. The inurnment will take place in Bagley, MN.
Steven was born September 20, 1965 in Minneapolis to John and Susan (Alexander) Knable, one of four children. He graduated from Chaska High School in 1983 and then served in the United States Army. He was employed at I.W.C.O. Direct in Chanhassen for close to 25 years. He loved hunting, fishing, mudding, monster jams, video gaming, trains and auto mechanics.
He was preceded in death by his father, John.
Survivors include his mother, Susan of Chaska; brothers, Rick (Kelley) of Pillager, Ted (Amie) of Chaska, Josh (Nicole) of Chaska; nieces and nephews, Brittney, Dustin, Anam, Winfield, Willow and Fayth.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.