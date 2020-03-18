Obituary for Steven J. Plekkenpol

Steven John Plekkenpol, age 52, of Belle Plaine, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his home.
Funeral Service was held on Monday, March 16, 2:00 p.m., with visitation 1 to 2 p.m. all at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, with Pastor Mike Eder officiating.
Steven was born on April 24, 1967 in Shakopee, to Edward and Lorna (Fahrenkamp) Plekkenpol, one of 6 children. He graduated from Shakopee High School in 1985. On September 27, 1996 he married Paula Munkelwitz. He had been employed at American Flexible Products in Chaska for 14 years. He loved hunting, fishing, playing cards and was known as being quite the jokester.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Plekkenpol.
Survivors include his loving wife, Paula; son, Kyle (Melissa) Plekkenpol; step children, Amy (Mark) Olson, Steven (Amber) Munkelwitz; grandchildren, RaeLynn Plekkenpol, Isaac and Ethan Olson, Callie and Isabelle Munkelwitz, Jackson Richardson; mother, Lorna Plekkenpol; siblings, Wally (Diana) Plekkenpol, Wayne (Linda) Plekkenpol, Kevin (Stephanie) Plekkenpol, Donna (Milan) Bohnsack, Sandra (Jerry) Kowalzek; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends
Funeral arrangements are by the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN.