Obituary for Steven L. Anderson

Steven passed away on June 28, 2022, at the age of 80.
He was born on January 20, 1942 in Minneapolis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Frances Anderson; his granddaughter, Taylor Mae Anderson; his brothers, Howard and Bruce Anderson; his sister, Lois Lane; his nephew, Garrett Anderson.
He is survived by his children, Kelly (Jodi) Anderson, Tracy (David) Ciaccio, Wade Anderson and Rachel (Brad) Elwood; his grandchildren, Lindsay (Nathan) Wenstad, Levi Anderson, Lauren (Darren) Thomas, Mason Elwood, Payton Elwood and Stone Elwood; his great-grandchildren, Ian Anderson, Bella Thomas, Ari Thomas, Evie Thomas and Isla Thomas his nephew, Adam Anderson and nieces, Jennifer Day, April Anderson and Shannon McDonald
A memorial visitation is planned for Friday, July 29, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Cologne Community Center. 1211 Village Parkway, Cologne, MN.