Obituary for Steven R. Effertz

Steven Raymond "Steve" Effertz, age 78, of Chaska, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2021 at Auburn Manor in Chaska. Prior to passing, his son and daughter filled the room with roaring laughter along with loving tears. His daughter returned later in the evening as he entered eternal life.
Steve was born on November 28, 1942 to Raymond and Lila (Wilcox) Effertz in Minneapolis. Steven was the second oldest of four kids, with one brother and two sisters.
Shortly following high school, Steve was united in marriage to Maggie Mase and was blessed with three children, Tom, Dan, and Cindy before going their separate ways after 17 years. The children have fond memories of their annual 4th of July camping trips to Orr, MN where they learned to fish and ski. The children recall early morning wake-ups to attend the MN State Fair every year as well. Machinery Hill was the highlight. Steve then shared the next 40 years of his life with his dear life companion, Ingrid Evanson. Together they shared a life on the farm and raised many dogs, cats, and numerous stray animals. They also hosted many parties that consisted of bonfires, spinning prime ribs on the Farberware, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, dirt biking, go-karting, and shooting clay pigeons.
Steves work career began as a freelancer/art broker for Naegele Advertising and numerous other advertisement agencies. He eventually named his business Extra Effertz. During that time, he did ad set up, graphic art, phototypesetting, and other tasks. His creativity and eye for detail remained strong as he and his brother bought a tree service. Steve loved the outdoors and this career path suited him well. The business was named Family Tree Service. Steve did tree work and landscaping up until he suffered a stroke on January 27, 2018.
Throughout his life, Steve was a collector. He was known for his countless vehicles, collector cars, jeeps, trucks, buses, a firetruck, RVs, and most importantly, Harleys. He loved riding motorcycles with his friends and family over the years. Steve also loved riding his bicycle for hours and hours and often made stops at his children's homes along the way. Steve had a deep love for his grandchildren and shared a special bond with each one of them. Steve was also very fond of his nieces and nephews. He was an avid gym member and would be up before sunrise. His upbeat and contagious motivation was shared with many. Steve also loved bird watching and gardening. He kept the birdfeeder full and grew many vegetables and different herbs. He will also be remembered for his unbridled generosity. Steve donated to countless different charities and organizations and consistently cared for and loved all kinds of people, even those he did not know. That generosity extended beyond money as well. Steve is remembered for lending a helping hand and offering life guidance to those in need. His words of advice were instilled in many people along the way.
Always a free bird, Steve was accepting, non-judgmental, and had a huge heart. He will be greatly missed by his children, Tom (Heidi) Effertz, Dan (Silvia) Effertz, Cindy (Todd) Taylor; grandchildren, Paul (Anna) Effertz, Mason Effertz, Madeline Taylor, Emily Taylor; great-grandchildren, Norah, Charlie, and Carter Effertz; long-time companion, Ingrid Evanson; siblings, Paula (Dorothea Anderson) Effertz, Gina (Bill Ratzlaff) Weiner, Charlie Effertz; and other loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family of Steve want to extend a warm and loving thank you to Auburn Manor who cared for him so tenderly.
A tribute to Steve will take place on June 19, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery in Hopkins, MN.
