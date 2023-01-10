Obituary for Steven R. Pany

Steven Roy Pany, age 65, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2022, at Norbella Assisted Living, Prior Lake, following a brief illness.
Steve was born in New Prague, to Alvin and Gerry (Fox) Pany, on December 28, 1956. Steve grew up in Montgomery, where he developed his love for sports and all-things Minnesota. Baseball (his beloved Twins), softball, football, swimming and hockey were his passions early in life. In 1975, Steve was captain of the hockey team at Montgomery High School, and he graduated that same year.
A graduate of the University of Minnesota (1979), and the Minnesota School of Business (1977), Steve studied Business Administration and Accounting, participated intramural hockey, tennis and softball leagues, and was a member of the waterski club. Steve worked his way through university and became an accountant for the City of Minneapolis in 1979, where he spent 43 years until he retired in March 2022. Steve also worked as a personal tax preparer from 1983.
Steve was a tireless advocate for the environment. He served many years on the Lake Volney Association (LeSueur County) as Treasurer, and he also participated in the Prior Lake Association and other advocacy organizations. Steve worked diligently to find ways to forge partnerships, raise awareness and improve and preserve lake water quality for future generations.
Steve loved performing as a stand-up comic and entertainer. He performed at the Mall of America Comedy Club, at Mayslack’s in “skinny Elvis” contests, and the Hillside Performing Arts Center (Montgomery), where he entertained people with his Rodney Dangerfield comedy routine.
Steve’s passion for sports continued throughout his life and into retirement. Steve was an avid bicyclist, tennis and pickleball, baseball and softball player. Steve’s compassion for others was evident in his summer softball league, where he was “pinch runner” for others who could not run bases.
Steve is survived by his mother, Gerry Pany of New Prague; brother, David Pany of Glendale, CA; brother, Jeff Pany and partner Kari Gregor of New Prague; sister, Laura (Pany) Vedder and husband Terry Vedder of Bella Vista, AR; and nephew, Andrew and wife Jessica Vedder; grand-nephews Robby and Dominic of Thornton, CO; nephew, Michael and wife Char Vedder and Micah and Mira of Faribault.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Pany, brother Andy Pany and sister Lisa Pany.
A heartfelt ‘thank you’ goes to all of Steve’s caregivers at Fairview Rehabilitation Services and Norbella Assisted Living during his recent illness, and the wonderful nurses and physicians who cared for Steve at Fairview Southdale Hospital.
A celebration of life for Steve will be held in April 2023. Steve’s family requests memorial donations be directed to the one his favorite non-profit organization, Lake Volney Association PO Box 132 Le Center, MN 56057