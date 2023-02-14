Obituary for Steven (Steve) Paul Ryski

Steve left us peacefully, but unexpectedly at his home on February 4, 2023, at the age of 73.
He was born on November 3, 1949 in Shakopee to Anthony (Tony) and Pearl (Pagelkopf) Ryski. Steve was a ‘67 grad of Chaska High School and thereafter attended Bemidji State College. He was a lifelong resident of Chaska and had a 30-year career serving the people of this city as a police dispatcher for the Carver County Sheriff’s Department.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Pearl; sister, Margaret (Peg) (Ryski) Santache; brothers, Tony and John; nephews, Scott and Randy Ryski; niece, Amy (Santache) Ramirez; great-niece, Alexa Ryski; cousin, Richard Lundquist, along with his grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Steve was a loyal follower of the Chaska Cubs. He enjoyed watching and talking football and basketball (college and pro), the Minnesota Twins, pro-wrestling, and golf tournaments. A golf league at Dahlgreen was his passion in the spring/summer.
Old movies and trivia from different eras could have landed him a spot on Jeopardy, which he tuned in to watch on occasion and often got questions right. Tackling crossword puzzles from the Star Tribune was a weekly event. His latest fascination was with the weather, and he willingly shared his findings and predictions.
He shared camaraderie with many people, including his golf buddies, card players at the American Legion, schmoozers at the Saturday morning coffees, and his longtime classmates from Chaska High. Steve had a kind heart and regularly checked in with family members to see how everyone was doing. He always stayed connected to his friends and will be deeply missed.
Steve is survived by his sister, Joanne (Ryski) Malkovich (David); sister-in-law, Linda Ryski; seven nieces and nephews; two step-children and their families (special step-grandsons Steven and Austin); and many great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska on Saturday, March 11. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with service and time of sharing memories at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.