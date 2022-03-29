Obituary for Steven "Stevie" Neisen

Steven “Stevie” Neisen, age 74, of Hendricks, MN, formerly of Savage, passed away on March 21, 2022.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 30 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 313 East Second Street, Jordan, at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at church. Father Neil Bakker will preside and Steve will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Jordan with his eleven nephews as honorary pallbearers. Friends can join the mass via live streaming by visiting http://sjbjordan.org and clicking on the live stream tab.
A celebration of Steve’s life will be held in Hendricks, MN at a later date.
Born on March 24, 1947 to parents Stephen and Lorraine (Wandschneider) Neisen, Steve was the oldest of their eight children. He was raised on a farm in Bloomington, before his family settled in the Lydia and Jordan area.
After graduating from Jordan High School in 1965, Steve joined the Minnesota National Guard as a reservist for six years. Thanks to his upbringing on the farm, Steve was no stranger to hard work! While serving in the National Guard, he also began a successful career at MA Mortenson Construction. Dedication to his job allowed Steve to excel at work, completing countless projects and earning the respect of his coworkers. After thirty-five years, Steve retired from his position as the concrete superintendent.
In August of 1968, Steve was united in marriage to Beverly. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters. While Steve and Beverly eventually parted ways, he continued to be a supportive father. A loyal and kind man, Steve loved his family deeply. He also had a special place in his heart for his cat Jimmy.
Wanting to return to his farming roots, Steve purchased an 80-acre hobby farm in Hendricks, MN where he embraced a simple yet rewarding life. Steve loved every aspect of farming and had an extensive collection of International Harvester tractors.
While our hearts are sad, there is comfort in knowing Steve left this world peacefully in his home and he knew the love of Christ.
Steve is loved and missed by his daughters, Tammy (Rjay) Brunkow and Lisa (Garry Spence) Neisen; grandchildren, Jessica Glick, Elizabeth (Kurt) Parker, Regan Brunkow, Leshia (Shaton McCoy) Hird, Keith "Big Mann" (Des'ree) Hird; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Karrera, Larry Dean, Karter, and Klayton; siblings, Joan (Denny Jeurissen) Doolittle, Ron (Ginger) Neisen, Darlene (Ben, deceased) Crushshon, Kevin Neisen, Sandy (Pete, deceased) Betchwars, Sharie (Mick) Walsh, Laurie (Warren) Goldman; step-children; Bobbie (Scott) Sanem, Valerie (Tony) Piccone; and Bryan (Christy) Bacon; many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dear friends, Eddie Coners and Cinda Randolph; beloved cat, Jimmy; other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Steve is reunited in Heaven with his parents and his brothers-in-law, Pete Betchwars and Ben Crushshon.
Arrangements with
Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, Prior Lake.