Obituary for Steven W. Pauly

Steven ‘Steve’ W. Pauly, age 78, of Hackensack, MN, entered eternal life on Monday, September 5, 2022.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 30 at 12 p.m., with a visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 230 MN-371, Hackensack. Father Timothy Lange will preside. Reception to follow at Birchwood Char House. He will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Steve was born in Minneapolis on January 22, 1944, to Willard ‘Dutch’ and Kathryn ‘Kay’ Pauly. He was the second of four children. Growing up in Chanhassen, he attended St. Hubert’s Catholic school and graduated Chaska High School in 1963. Steve was drafted into the US Army in 1965, serving two years. During his time of duty, he spent 13 months in Korea and was honorably discharged in 1967.
Steve was married to the love of his life, Dorothy ‘Dolly’ Goetze on September 28, 1968. They were married for 53 years. Steve and Dolly moved to Hackensack in 1971. Steve joined the Hackensack American Legion Post 202 where he then served as Commander from 1974-1975. Steve worked several different jobs while living in Hackensack. In 1979 they moved back to Chaska where they lived and worked for 13 years. In 1992 Steve’s yearning to move back to the beautiful north country became a reality. Steve and Dolly purchased the River House Restaurant in Hackensack and operated it for nine years before semi-retiring.
Steve was a hard worker and instilled his work ethic in his children and grandchildren. He continued to stay busy outside of work by spending his free time hunting and fishing. Steve particularly enjoyed spending time fishing at the cabin in Canada and spending his winters in Orange Beach, Alabama. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and love for others.
Steve will forever be missed by his wife, Dolly; children, David Pauly, Mark (Christine) Pauly, Linda (Rick) McNamara; siblings; Tom (Lynn) Pauly, Mary (Duane) Goetze; grandchildren, Brittany (Tyler) Halliday, Richard (Katie) McNamara, Nicole (Dave) Lostetter, Angela (Colter) Peterson, Emily (Adam) Butcher, Jacob (Taylor) McNamara, Matt McNamara; great-grandchildren, Parker, Stella, Jacob, Nolan, Everleigh, Ada, Lola, Cason, Madeline, Lenny and many other relatives and friends.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Dutch and Kay Pauly; sister, Connie Goetze
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers and will be distributed in Steve’s honor, by the family.
Arrangements are with
Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.