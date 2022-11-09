Obituary for Sue E. Born

Sue Ellen (Sexton) Born, age 80, of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Friday, November 4, 2022, at her home.
Sue was born January 17, 1942, in Ottawa, MN, to Eldon and Eileen (Nelson) Sexton. She is one of six children. Sue graduated from Chaska High School, Chaska, in 1960. She went on to become a flight attendant for Northwest Airlines. On September 25, 1965, Sue married Stephen Born at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska. They had two children: Stephanie and John. She then went on to beauty school and was proprietor of Sues Beauty Salon on 2nd and Walnut in Chaska for many years. Sue also attained her real estate license and worked for Coldwell Banker Burnett as an office manager in Chaska for 15 years.
Sue was a resident of Chaska for over 60 years. Sue was an avid reader, gardener, and her cooking and baking skills were the envy of all. She loved her volunteering at the History Center and the Park and Recreations Board in Chaska. Sue loved spending time with her family and never missed an opportunity to attend an event her children were a part of. Sues love and admiration for her grandchildren Mac and Joe was unmatched. She looked forward to making breakfast for them and seeing them off to school. Her love and pride for everything they accomplished was evident. Sue and Steves friend group is cherished and unwavering. From the trips they took, the card games they had, and the celebrations they attended, laughter filled the air, with love and stories that will last a lifetime.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Eldon and Eileen (Nelson) Sexton; sister, Shirley Quast; brother, Russell Sexton; mother and father-in-law, Germain and Frances Fran (Ebert) Born; brother-in-law, Boyce Harrell and nephew, Tony Johnson.
Survivors include her loving husband, Steve; children, Stephanie Born of Eden Prairie; John (Gina) Born of Chaska; two grandsons, Mac and Joseph Born; siblings, John (Marilynn) Sexton of Shakopee, Thomas (Mary) Sexton of Cologne, Sharon Harrell of Chaska; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
A Celebration of Sues Life will be held at Cuzzy's Brickhouse in Chaska on November 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice or plant a tree in her honor
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.