Obituary for Sue (Mohlin) Deutsch

Sue (Mohlin) Deutsch, age 78, of Shakopee, sadly left her family peacefully on Sunday morning, December 19, 2021, at her home surrounded by beloved family.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 8 at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering starting at 9 a.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 833 South Marschall Road, Shakopee. Sue will be laid to rest at a private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Carl and Ann (Webster) Mohlin traveled from Minnesota to California for work. It was here, they welcomed their third of six children, Susan born on April 12, 1943. She and her siblings, Jack, Annette, Jan, Mike and Dick grew up in California and later in Jordan.
Eventually, Sue made Jordan her home, where life was enriched with children. Sue proudly raised and nurtured Rick, Brenda, Bob and John. Through her brothers, Dick and Mike, she connected with Werner John Deutsch Jr. They ultimately started dating and at her parents home in Bloomington, Sue and Werner were married on July 2, 1976. Her life was blessed with two more children, Tami, and Tim. In the early 1980s, the family moved to Shakopee, where Sue and Werner remained.
For Sues entire life family was most important! She was most content being in their presence, it didnt matter what they were doing, as long as they were together. As the children were growing up, they spent countless Sunday afternoons at the Raceway Park. The day would start with a great meal, followed by a short nap then off cheering on her sons racing, then ending the night with a treat at Happy Chef. When there was a little extra money, the family enjoyed staying at hotels on the weekend swimming and just being with family. But each summer the Deutsch’s backyard, around the pool, was the center of action.
Even as the children grew up and they started having children, family remained Sues main focus. She relished times playing cards, especially Euchre, joining them on vacations, and being active in all their lives. As a couple, Sue and Werner enjoyed bowling, sitting on the patio, watching Game Show Network and loved, loved, loved gambling and eating at the casinos. After he retired, they enjoyed a few excursions to celebrate around the US.
For all of Sue’s career, she served and took care of people by being a waitress. She first started working for Wagner’s Supper Club, before spending over 35 years at Wampach’s Restaurant. Upon retiring, Sue remained active for several more years working at her friends, Denny and Diane’s restaurant The Windmill Café. This service also extended to her home, where the kitchen table was a gathering place for a good cup of coffee, a treat or a meal and great conversation.
Sue loved crafting and giving away her creations. She loved a good police scanner chase around town, trying to find the latest activity. Sue was extremely proud of her 37 years of sobriety. But it was her personality that was most amazing. Sue had a special place in her heart for everyone. She was mama to everyone! Sue let you be you, and was fair despite the trouble you may have gotten into. A caring soul, she would never stop serving, listening, or giving of her last dollar. Sue was spontaneous, devoted, strong willed and sensitive, yet guarded. You never messed with her family!!!
Forever loved, Sue will forever remain in the hearts of her children, Rick (Jeanne) Meyer, Brenda (Jeff) Yorek, Bob (Sue) Meyer, John (Ali) Meyer, Tami Deutsch, Tim Deutsch; grandchildren, Jessica, Ricky, Troy, Tiffany, Amanda, Jake, Jason, Sam, Hunter, Piper, Jack; 14 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Mohlin; other relatives and friends.
Welcoming Sue home in Heaven is her Husband, Werner; parents, siblings, Jack Mohlin, Jan Pieper, Dick Mohlin, Mike Mohlin, and Annette Burton
