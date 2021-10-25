Obituary for Susan A. Nelson

Susan “Sue” Adell Nelson, age 62, of Burnsville, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021 in Duluth, surrounded by her family.
She was born on September 22, 1959 in Duluth to Donald and Ardeth Pykkonen. She was raised in Esko, MN and graduated from Lincoln High School in Esko in 1978. She attended St. Cloud State University graduating in 1984. Sue married John Nelson in Esko on February 14, 1987.
Sue worked for 35 years with the State of Minnesota as a Computer Programmer/Systems Analyst, most notably in the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Human Services.
She belonged to the DEMITASSE Bible Study and the church choir at Lutheran Church of the Ascension in Burnsville. She considered them her extended family.
Sue cared deeply about her family from immediate to extended. She dedicated the last 18 months taking care of her parents, but she dedicated her whole life to loving her husband and supporting her children’s passions from hockey rinks to theaters to international travels.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Ardeth Pykkonen.
She will be deeply missed by her husband, John of Burnsville; children, Kiersten (Cody) Nelson of Montgomery, Nicholas Nelson of Burnsville and Briita (Kalyn) Nelson of Seattle, WA; brothers, Craig (Lynn) Pykkonen of Laporte, MN and Brent (Leah) Pykkonen of Esko; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
Visitation: 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. memorial service, Friday, October 29 at Lutheran Church of the Ascension, 1801 Cliff Road E., Burnsville. A luncheon followed.
A second service will be held in Esko. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. memorial service, Thursday, November 4 at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Esko. Burial will be in the spring in St. Matthew’s Cemetery in Esko.
