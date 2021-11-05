Obituary for Susan C. Farmer

Susan C. Farmer, age 59, of Savage, passed away Tuesday, October 2, 2021.
She was the beloved wife of Randall W. Farmer and loving mother of Sarah G. Farmer. She is also survived by sister, Julie (Barron) Hulver; uncle, Richard (Julia) Moe; aunt, Elizabeth (Richard Stipes) and stepmother, Patricia MacDonald-Moe; as well and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Susan was born in Minneapolis but grew up in Arlington Heights, IL., graduating from Buffalo Grove High School.
Susan was devoted to education, receiving a B.A. in English from Carleton College and an M.A. degree in ESL instruction from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis. She also earned a certificate in biblical studies (Trinity Evangelical Divinity School, Deerfield, IL.) as well as a graduate certificate in reading (Minnesota State University, Mankato).
She drew on her education to help students from all walks of life. Susan was a developmental English teacher at Dakota County Technical College for 20 years; most recently she served as the department chair as well as on various committees. For several years she worked overseas, teaching English in the Philippines, through the World Relief Refugee Processing Center, and at the Ministry of Finance, Vientiane, Laos.
Active in her church, Susan co-led an adult Sunday school class and attended many women’s Bible studies and conferences.
Susan lived a life of selfless service, one that will continue to inspire others.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Russell J. Moe and Elizabeth (Boquist) Moe.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 6 at 11 a.m. at Zoe Church, 14300 Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville (zchurch.org). Visitation one hour prior to service. Service will be live streamed on YouTube beginning 30 minutes prior to the service and will remain on YouTube until the new year: https://youtu.be/JicE-BQWK18
In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan’s honor can be made to Zoe Church’s new sound system fund or to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (multiplemyeloma.org).