Obituary for Susan J. Knable

Susan Joyce (Alexander) Knable, age 77, of Chaska, formerly of Carver, died on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Shakopee.
A Celebration of Susan’s Life will be held at a later date.
Susan was born on February 5, 1946 in Minneapolis, to Willard and Jeanette (Day) Alexander, one of four children. She grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from Minneapolis South High School. On January 30, 1965 she married John Knable in Bagley, MN. They had four sons. Susan and John were residents of Carver for 45 years and Susan resided in Chaska for the last three years. She loved crocheting, slot games, solitaire, baking, cooking, and “Days of Lives” soap opera.
Her favorite flower was the pansy and her favorite color was green.
Susan was preceded in death by her husband, John (2012), son, Steven (2020), parents, Willard and Jeanette, brother, Martin Alexander.
Survivors include her sons, Rick (Kelley) of Pillager, Ted (Amie) of White Bear Lake, Josh (Nicole) of Chaska; five grandchildren, Brittney, Anam, Winfield, Willow and Fayth; great grandson, Steven; brothers and sisters-in-law, Douglas Alexander of Forest Lake, Daniel (Cari) Alexander of Chippewa Falls, WI, Sue Alexander of Chippewa Falls, WI; other relatives and friends.
