Obituary for Susan J. Stubbe

Susan “Sue” Jane Stubbe (Anderegg), age 49, of Chaska, passed away at her home, Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Memorial Service was held on Monday, July 19, 1 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. The inurnment will be in Brookings, SD.
Sue was born to Glen and Sharon Anderegg in Brookings, South Dakota where she graduated high school and attended SDSU. She finished her education with American InterContinental University with a bachelor of science degree in accounting/finance. Sue enjoyed working in the finance insurance industry. She worked for Moeller Advisory Group until her passing.
On June 25, 2002, Sue gave birth to her oldest daughter Courtney Stubbe. August 7, 2007, she welcomed her second daughter Abigail (Abi) Stubbe into the family. She also had a step-daughter Mackenzie Stubbe, from a dissolved marriage. Sue was a mother figure to many of the girls’ friends and neighborhood kids.
Sue was an active mom and participated in many extra-curricular activities of girls. She enjoyed watching online gaming, her favorite was to watch Typical Gamer. You could also find her at many of the Minnesota Wild, and Twins games. Sue enjoyed going back to her home town for the Brookings Summer Arts Festival. It was rare not finding her at a weekend softball tournament.
Survivors include her two daughters Courtney and Abigail Stubbe, of Chaska, step-daughter Mackenzie Stubbe of Olney, Illinois. A special friend Antonio Washington of Shakopee, her mother Sharon Anderegg of Brookings, South Dakota. Three brothers: Steven of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Barry (Tammy) of Elkton, South Dakota, and David (Kathryn) of Orchard, Nebraska; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Glen; four uncles; and her grandparents.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.