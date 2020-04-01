Obituary for Susan L. Hewitt

Susan Lynn Hewitt, aged 66, passed away surrounded by family in her home in Eden Prairie on Sunday, March 29, 2020, from metastatic breast cancer.
She was born in Berkeley, CA and her family moved to Minneapolis when she was a child. She graduated from Southwest High School.
Susan was a graduate of the University of Minnesota School of Pharmacy and was a sister of the Alpha Chi Omega-Alpha Lambda Chapter.
She worked as a hospital Pharmacist in Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Minnesota as she relocated for her husband’s job. Most recently, she worked at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents, George C. Weatherill and Ferne L. Weatherill, and her uncle, Richard Weatherill.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, John Hewitt; her daughters, Stacey Witten (Adam), and Lindsay Hewitt; her beloved granddaughters, Emery Witten and Lillian Wilkerson; and many friends.
Susan enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family. Her favorite role was being a Grandma and it came naturally to her. She had a compassionate and caring heart and constantly put others before herself. The world will most definitely be less bright without her smile, warm presence, and selfless heart.
Susan’s forever wish was that in lieu of a memorial service, she be remembered by contributions to organizations that were dear to her, METAvivor, Metastatic Breast Cancer Research, Support, and Awareness (www.metavivor.org) and the Firefly Sisterhood (www.fireflysisterhood.org), where she served as a mentor for women diagnosed with cancer, even after her own cancer came back from remission.
She will be forever missed.