Obituary for Susan M. Kurkowski

Susan M. Kurkowski, age 75, of New Prague, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Jordan, surrounded by family.
Susan was born to Alvie and Claudia (Opsahl) Olson on July 20, 1944, in Barnesville, MN. She grew up on the family farm and then moved to Minneapolis with her family in her teens.
Susan enjoyed going to the casino, watching cooking shows, puzzles, gardening, shopping for antiques, but enjoyed spending time with her family the most. Her love of Elvis Presley's music even enticed her to visit Graceland on two occasions.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry of New Prague; daughters, Laura (Dennis) Bauer of Jordan, Cindy (Phil) Haberman of Florida; sisters, Ione Holmgren and Shirley Robbins; brothers, Spencer, Stuart, Scott, Jim, and John Olson, stepdaughters, Julie (Barry) Schuettpelz, and Jeannie Wanta; eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents, brother Steven, and stepdaughter Jenny.
A Celebration of Susan's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the
Wagner Funeral Home of Jordan.