Obituary for Susan M. Prady

Susan Marie Prady, age 82, of Prior Lake, passed unexpectedly on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Fairview Southdale Hospital, in Edina.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 22, at 4 p.m., with a time of gathering starting at 2:30 p.m., at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5634 Luther Road SE, Prior Lake. Family and friends can join the service by visiting the churchs website and clicking on their FaceBook Feed link, just prior to the service. Pastor Greg DeMuth will be presiding, and urn bearers will be Susans sister, Joan and her husband, Ron Blesi. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery.
Susan Marie was born on January 26, 1938, in Albert Lea, MN, to Archibald and Florence Mae (Trail) Jensen. She was the fourth of six children growing up in Dalbo, MN and graduating from Cambridge High School. On May 14, 1955, Susan met Raymond John Prady, at the Kitten Club in Long Siding, MN. Their love flourished and on June 23, 1956, at St. John Lutheran Church, in Austin, MN, Susan and Raymond wedded.
Susan spent her entire life being a wife, mother, grandma, and great grandma. However, she worked various jobs through the years, as a special needs aide in Lydia, MN; packing pickles at the Gedney Pickle Factory, cleaning houses and even running a home daycare for many years. The most rewarding path was working side by side with Raymond owning and operating the Credit River Store and Tavern, in Credit River, where Susan became the youngest woman to have a liquor license in Scott County.
Susan raised an amazing family and loved being surrounded by them, especially at the annual summer vacations to Leech Lake, as her children grew up. Her front door was always open. She loved cooking, baking, and canning. Susan and Raymond were fortunate to travel, with fond memories to Hawaii, Alaska, Austria, and an Atlantic cruise. The summer would not be complete without the annual trip to the State Fair. She enjoyed taking her chance at casinos, cheering on the Minnesota Twins and the last 27 years supporting her grandchildren and great grandchildren in their school, sporting, and personal lives.
A woman of a deep faith, Susan was strong, independent, and wanted the best for others. Forever loved, she will be sadly missed by children, Tom (Jolene Chan) Prady, Deb (Greg) Simon, Mike (Susie) Prady, Shelly (Denny O'Neill) Prady, Scott (Audrey Ueke-Foster) Prady; grandchildren, Andrew (Katey) Prady, Lee Polla, Jake Polla, Tina (Jake) Bastyr, Jon (Heidi) Simon, Brittany (Jeff Kotta) Chaika, Kyle (Kassie Diaz) Prady, Danielle (Erik Swenson) Prady, Eric Bauman; great-grandkids, Bailey, McKenzie, Megan, Chelsie, Charlie; siblings, Gary Jensen, Joan (Ron) Blesi; other relatives and friends.
There greeting Susan home in Heaven is her husband, Raymond; sons, Tim Prady, Danny Prady; parents, Archibald and Mae Jensen; siblings, Marvin (Dolores) Jensen, LaVella (Roger) Krona, and Kenny (Sharon) Jensen.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation
proudly served and cared for the Prady family.