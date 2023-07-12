Obituary for Susan Pratt

Susan “Sue” Pratt, age 81, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully in San Antonio, TX on June 12, 2023.
A gathering will be held on Thursday, July 20 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Prior Lake. She will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 22 at Sunnyside Memorial Garden, 2267 Old Highway Road, Charles City, IA, with a gathering from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
On February 27, 1942, Susan Marie was born to parents John and Bessie (Killian) Speakar in Mason City, IA. She graduated from Charles City High School, IA in 1960 and continued her education at Iowa State Teacher’s College (now Univ. of Northern Iowa).
Sue married Ray Pratt on July 12, 1963, in Charles City. She finished her degree in elementary education and started her 40-year career as a teacher in Greene, IA., Simi Valley, CA, Palatine, IL and eventually in Shakopee. Sue found her niche teaching 6th grade. She was extremely proud that she earned her master’s degree from St. Mary’s in 1996. After retiring, Sue continued to be a substitute teacher for many years.
Sue’s life changed after being diagnosed with breast cancer in August of 1998. After surgery and treatment, she continued to teach her “beloved students”. After Sue retired, she and Ray spent winters in San Antonio. She took up golf later in life, but really fell in love with it. She played in a few women’s leagues, where she enjoyed the social part of the game as much as the competitiveness. She and Ray also loved to travel, taking adventures all over the world. However, after being in remission for 10 years, her cancer began to progress. By 2018, her doctors told her she needed to cut back on her travel to and from Minnesota and take a more consistent approach to her treatment, so she and Ray decided to stay in San Antonio year-round.
Sue was devoted to her family and friends. She is survived by her devoted husband Ray; son, Eric (Tina) Pratt; grandchildren, Cameron Pratt, Samantha Pratt; sister, Sandy (Lee) Koeningsfeld; and dozens of nieces and nephews.
