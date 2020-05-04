Obituary for Susan Schmidt

Susan “Susie” Schmidt, age 72, of Northfield (formerly of Prior Lake) passed away peacefully of natural causes, on April 29, 2020, at Three Links Care Center, in Northfield.
A private family service will be held on Tuesday, May 5 at 11 a.m. Chaplain Ann Makena will preside. Friends and family are invited to stream Susie’s service through Zoom at the following link: Susies Funeral Service / Meeting ID: 976 7668 0484 / Password: 025007
Susie will be laid to rest at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, in Prior Lake. Condolences can be left at www.BallardSunderFuneral.com. Cards can be mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation; 104 West First Street; Jordan, MN 55352.
On January 17, 1948, in Waconia, Susan Ann was born the fourth of eight children to Henry and Deloris (Walters) Hayes. First growing up in Prior Lake, the family later moved to Faribault, where Susie’s personality flourished. She was the class social director and when you were around her, you knew fun was to be had. Susie graduated from Faribault High School in 1967.
After high school, Susie attended Beauty School, but never practiced her trade in a salon. Instead, she began working for her mothers restaurant, the Spur Café in Savage. Susie eventually took over the business in her late 20’s. For the next 30 plus years, she poured her heart and soul into building a successful business. The café was known best for their Hot Beef Commercials.
While vacationing at her mother’s cabin up north, she met Jeffrey Schmidt. They married and were blessed with a daughter, Whitney. As Whitney grew, she too learned the trades of the business. When time allowed, vacations for the family were extra special. The Schmidt’s enjoyed camping and exploring Minnesota. Susie was a strong supporter and loved to watch Whitney dance. She and Jeff enjoyed Country Western dancing and attending county music festivals and concerts. Some of Susie’s favorite artists were Kenny Rogers and Willie Nelson. Susie and Jeff eventually went their separate ways.
Life for Susie drastically changed at the age of 56, when she had a brain aneurysm. For the last 16 years, her family learned how to communicate with
Susie through her facial expressions. Her family made sure she was still present for family holidays and special gatherings. Susie’s family made weekly visits to catch her up on the latest news. In the past years, the grandchildren Bronson and Scarlett enjoyed going to see Grandma Susie, for they knew they could watch Paw Patrol and eat Skittles candy pieces.
For the last 16 years, Susie has lived at Three Links Care Center. She was well taken care of and loved by the staff. And for this Susie’s family will be forever grateful!
In Susie's earlier days, she was strong, determined and very independent. Susie loved being around family and having a great time. She had a fun-loving spirit and was a bit sassy at times. Despite her illness, Susie knew her family loved her unconditionally.
Susie will remain in the hearts she loved the most, especially her daughter, Whitney (Bradley) Seykora; grandchildren, Bronson, Scarlett and baby due in July; siblings, Barbara (Steve) Kelly, Linda (Neil) Perkins, Debi (Albert) Kuiper, Doug Hayes, Pat Hayes; sister-in-law, Linda Hayes, brother-in-law, Dennis Paukert; other relatives and friends.
There to greet Susie home in Heaven are her parents, Henry and Deloris; brother, Charlie Hayes; sister, Mary Jo Paulkert and niece, Misty Schaefer.
