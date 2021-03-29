Obituary for Suzanne E. Oldenburg

Suzanne E. Oldenburg, age 86, of Savage, went to be with Jesus on March 25, 2021 from her home.
Sue was born on May 9, 1934, in South Minneapolis, to Daniel and Winnifred Tinker. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1952. She married the only love of her life, Del, an Air Force officer, on April 17, 1954. Over the next 20 years, they lived in many places in the United States and in France. During Del’s Air Force career, they were blessed with four children. Upon his retirement, the family relocated to Burnsville. Prior to her own retirement, Sue acted as Executive Secretary for multiple businesses. She served as church secretary, Sunday school superintendent/teacher, Blood Mobile coordinator, and Food Shelf volunteer.In her life she loved: sharing the joy of Jesus; being with her family; being a military wife; and her church family.In her life she enjoyed: playing her accordion and organ; singing in various choirs and as a soloist; dancing in variety shows; playing bridge; and traveling the world. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Kathleen Thorn and John Tinker, and daughter-in-law Charleen Swansea.
Sue is survived by Del, her loving husband of 67 years. She is also survived by her children, David (Phyllis), Mark, Sandra (Brian) Doyle, and Lisa (Thomas Jr.) Bennett; eight grandchildren, Paul (Bridget) Oldenburg, Ann Marie (Tim) Myre, Elizabeth Doyle, Lauren (Sean) McGrath, Alex (Rachel) Doyle, Thomas Bennett III, Jackson Bennett, and Kate Doyle; seven great-grandchildren, Jaron, Quinton, Seana, Adara, Frances, Rowin, and Baby Doyle; sister Jean (Jim) Grimes; also, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 16725 Highview Ave., Lakeville. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Private interment at Fort Snelling Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Amnion Pregnancy Center of Burnsville.
