Obituary for Suzanne M. Pearson

Suzanne Marie Pearson (Mumm/Kahle), age 72, of Deadwood, SD, passed away in her home. She went to be with her heavenly family on Monday, October 25 and is now celebrating with the other angels.
Suzanne was born to Raymond and Bernice Mumm of Cologne, MN. She graduated from Guardian Angels High School in Chaska. She was active in reporting for the school paper, was a member of the Voice of Democracy, was active in band, choir, theater, and cheerleading. She spent years living in Belle Plaine, MN and was active in her positions as the Junior High Secretary and Cheerleading Advisor for the schools.
"Suzie" was everyone's friend, Mom, confidante, and greatest supporter. No one was a stranger; all were friends. She loved everyone and would stop at nothing to volunteer or help when anyone needed it. Her strong desire to care for and help others carried into her volunteering. She served as part of the Belle Plaine ambulance crew and the Lawrence County Search and Rescue Team.
She was a woman of unwavering faith and was active in the church. She was a constant presence in leading the choir, participating in the liturgy, and served with the United Methodist Women.
Suzanne loved her family fiercely. She met and was married to her soulmate, Fred Pearson for 17 years. She loved going on social adventures with her children and grandchildren. She loved singing, dancing, animals, and sharing stories with friends, old and new. She was a brilliant, magical light in this world...an angel who will be deeply missed. No light can take her place.
Suzanne is survived by her husband, Frederick Pearson of Deadwood, SD; her daughter, Sheral (Chris) DeVaughn of Lee's Summit, MO; her son, Scott Kahle of Deadwood, SD; her stepson, Taylor Pearson of Lakeville, MN; and brother, Ron (Gail) Mumm of Coon Rapids, MN. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Devon (Blake) Bodenhamer and Kaitlyn DeVaughn of Lee's Summit, MO; and her grandson, Ethan Kahle of Deadwood, SD.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her father, Ray Mumm; her mother, Bea Mumm; and her sister, Yvonne Boegeman.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, November 7 from 3 to 7 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Avenue East, in Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
