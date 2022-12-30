Obituary for Sydney L. Stewart

Sydney Lee Stewart, age 74, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 12, 2022.
Sydney the daughter of Hugh Lankester and Mary Lou (Sauer) was born on June 9, 1948 in St. Paul. She grew up in St. Paul and attended school at Highland and graduated from St. Paul Central High School. She attended Bemidji State. She was united in marriage to Bob Stewart on April 7, 1972 in Bloomington. Syd and Bob made their home in Burnsville where she was a stay at home mom and helped with the family business.
Syd is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bob Stewart; son, Kent (Kim) Stewart; grandchildren, Hayley, Hannah and Braden; sister, Kay (Max) Schway; niece, Laurie (Jeff) Sutton; beloved dog Sammie, many other extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Hugh and mother, Mary Lou.
Syd will be remembered as an amazing wife, mother and friend.
No services will be held per her final wishes.
