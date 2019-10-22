Obituary for Sylvester J. Schmieg

Sylvester J. Schmieg, age 91, of Victoria, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Auburn Courtyard in Chaska.
Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, October 21 at 11 a.m. at St. Victoria Catholic Church (8228 Victoria Drive) in Victoria with Father Bob White as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation was Sunday, October 20 from 3 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the Mass all at the church; interment St. Victoria Catholic Cemetery. Casket Bearers were (grandchildren) Carrie Lubbers, Shaun Schmieg, Nicholas Worm, Nicole Fedie, Katie Schultz, Kyle Schmieg, Carly Dammann, Victoria Schmieg, Taylor Schmieg.
Sylvester was born on October 11, 1928 in Laketown Twp. the son of Francis and Margaret (Snicker) Schmieg. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Victoria Catholic Church in Victoria. On August 18, 1951, Sylvester was united in marriage to Dorleen Notermann at St. Victoria Catholic Church in Victoria.
Sylvester liked listening to Polka Music, fishing, gardening and playing cards, especially Sheephead. He would watch or listen to the Minnesota Twins whenever they were playing. One of his favorite things to do was going to the casino, and playing scratch offs. Sylvester worked at the Sugar Factory in Chaska, was a custodian at Chaska Schools for a number of years and farmed throughout his lifetime. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 59 years. Sylvester was a very social person visiting with his family or anybody that he was around.
Sylvester is preceded in death by his wife, Dorleen; daughter, Diane Schmid; son, Daniel Schmieg; parents, Francis and Margaret Schmieg; sisters and brothers, Francis Jimmy Schmieg, Father Robert Schmieg OFM, Father Brennan Schmieg OFM, Dolores (Andrew) Ditsch, Ray (Frances) Schmieg; brother-in-law, Myron Mechtel; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond and Lorraine Notermann; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Muriel Trute, Dalles Notermann.
Sylvester is survived by his loving family: children, Donna (Bob) Lubbers of Chanhassen, Duane (Marilyn) Schmieg of Victoria, Debbie (Mark) Worm of Montgomery, Doug (Brenda) Schmieg of Carver, Denise (Jerry) Fedie of Chanhassen, Dean Schmieg and special friend Cindy Pawelk of Cologne, Delbert (Heidi) Schmieg of Winsted, Dion (Kathi) Schmieg of Carver, Dawn (Chris) Dammann of Victoria, Daryl (Trina) Schmieg of Victoria, Dana (Tasha) Schmieg of Cologne, David (Jael) Schmieg of Glencoe; 33 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; sisters, Beatrice Mechtel of Victoria, Rosie (Leonard) Rotzein of Alexandria; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Lorna Schmieg of St. Louis Park, Walter (Laurie) Notermann of Excelsior, Marcia (James) Rasmussen of Cedar, Karen Notermann of Victoria, Joyce (Roger) Geis of Bradford, PA, Ray (Lisa) Notermann of Chaska, Marguerite Wedel of Maple Grove, Linnea Notermann and Phil Volby of Excelsior; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral
Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com