Obituary for Sylvester J. Wacker

Sylvester John Wacker, age 92, passed away peacefully March 19th, 2020 at Mala Strana Nursing Home in New Prague.
Family will receive friends Friday, August 7, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. both at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage. *Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required. *Live streaming of the Mass will begin Friday at 11 a.m. on this Facebook page: Schmidt Funeral and Cremation. Memorial donations preferred to: Sharing and Caring Hands.
