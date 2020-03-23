Obituary for Sylvester J. Wacker

Sylvester John Wacker, age 92, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Mala Strana Nursing Home in New Prague.
Sy was born August 7, 1927 in St. Lawrence Township, to parents Francis and Barbara (Pieper) Wacker. He was the second oldest of 11. He grew up working the family farm in Jordan and loved to tell stories of driving teams of horses and doing chores at a young age.
Sy enlisted into the United States Marine Corps serving in WWII in the South Pacific on 9 different islands. Including Peleliu, Guam, and the Marianas where he served on the Garrison Force and witnessed the trials of a number of Japanese war criminals. Sy was discharged on September 3, 1948 but was recalled during the Korean War and served at Treasure Island in San Francisco.
After returning from the South Pacific, Sy attended a wedding dance at the Park Ballroom in New Prague on September, 1948. He met a lovely young woman named Verena Seurer and asked her to go with him on their first date to the State Fair the very next day. They married on May 17, 1949 enjoying a wonderful life together raising seven children.
Sylvester was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. The little ones had a special place in his heart and he was proud of the fact that he could always get a smile, even from the newborns.
Sy loved spending time with friends and family, playing cards, sharing stories, and fishing. Sy was an avid fisherman and he always seemed to know where the fish were in any lake. He enjoyed traveling all over the country in their motorhome as well as camping trips and weekend visits to the cabin in Osceola, WI. In their later years, Sy and Verena enjoyed spending winters in Arizona. After 54 1/2 wonderful years, Verena passed away on November 10, 2003.
Sy owned a nursery in Savage that he lost to the river flooding in 1965, but he had a lifelong love of plants and gardening and landscaping. He owned his own plastering business for 42 years, and plastered probably thousands of houses in Scott County and around the metro. Loving to point them out as he drove around town.
Sy served on the Scott County HRA board for 22 years and served as Treasurer and Vice-Chair during his time. Sy was a life member of the American Legion and VFW, and was a member of the 4th degree Knights of Columbus. He supported many charities.
Sy married Leona Schlingmann on October 11, 2011 at Our Lady of the Prairie Church, Belle Plaine, MN. They enjoyed their time together living in Belle Plaine and Prior Lake.
His life was enriched by his faith. Sy was strong in his Catholic faith and volunteered his time to the church. He prayed the rosary daily.
Survived by his children, Robert (Kathy) of Prior Lake, Jerome (Marilyn) of Blaine, Roger (Jeanne) of Montgomery, JoAnn (Leon) Smith of Savage, Carol (Tony) Stamson of Savage also his sons-in-law, Tom Lannon of Prior Lake and Frank Bisek of New Prague; 18 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Lenzmeier, Katie (Val) Theis, Delores (Dick) McKenna, Mary Ann Weber, Don (Rosie), Jim (Debbie); many other relatives and friends.
Sylvester will be welcomed into heaven by his wife, Verena; daughters, Mary Pat Lannon and Donna Bisek; parents; siblings, Francis, Lorene Seurer, Leroy, and infant brother Leon; grandson, Jeremiah Wacker; along with other family members and friends.
Private family interment will be held at St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Additional services will be held on Friday, August 7, all at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage, with visitation from 9 to 10:45 a.m., followed by Mass at 11 a.m.
Memorial donations preferred to: Sharing and Caring Hands, 525 N 7th St., Minneapolis, MN 55405.
