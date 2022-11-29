Obituary for Sylvia J. Costa

Sylvia J. (Norquist) Costa, age 84, died peacefully on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis, from a severe stroke two weeks after being treated with brain surgery.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 11 a.m. at the Korean Evangelical United Methodist Church, 717 Hwy 7, Hopkins. The inurnment will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Sylvia was born on January 22, 1938 in Red Wing, MN, to Robert and Marion (Kulstad) Norquist. She was raised the second of eight children in a hard working and loving family in rural Diamond Bluff, WI. She graduated from Prescott High School, WI, in 1956 and then attended nursing training and learned medical transcribing at a local hospital. She was married to her first husband, William Tronnier (1957-1981) in Cottage Grove, MN, and lovingly raised four children: Scott, Mark, Lori and Linda. She later remarried Gaetano (AKA Guy) Costa, to whom she was happily married from 1986 to the present. They moved to Billerica, MA where they lived for 12 years and then moved to Chaska in 1997 where they remained. Sylvia became a proficient office administrator-secretary at various medical and computer companies. She remained active long after her retirement and was a member of several local organizations, including the MN Landscape Arboretum Horticultural Society, the United Methodist Church in Chaska, the Chaska Community Center (water aerobics), singing in the church choir, and led the Chaska Book Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lori Tronnier; grandson, Andrew; brother, Robert Norquist; sister, Carol Christensen.
She is survived by husband, Guy Costa; brothers, Richard and John Norquist; sisters, Jan Page, Cathy Boatman and Mary Hurst; daughter, Linda (Scott) Gudmundson; sons, Scott (Marcia) Tronnier and Mark Tronnier; two stepchildren, Ivan and Roy Costa; seven grandchildren, Peter, Travis, Scott, Steven, Sarah, Kayla and Erica and five great-grandchildren; and three step-grandchildren, Nickolas, Joseph and Hannah.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.