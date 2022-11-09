Obituary for Sylvia L. Quaas

Sylvia Louise (Menzel) Quaas, age 87, of Chaska, died peacefully on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her residence.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 12, 10 a.m. at Crown of Glory Lutheran Church, 1141 Cardinal Street, Chaska, with Pastor Reggie Klindworth officiating. The visitation will be on Friday, November 11, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, and also one hour prior to the service at the church. The casketbearers will be Ben Quaas, Tim Quaas, Kady Netland, Kyle Holmes, Kelsey Holmes and Nate Holmes. There will be a graveside service for immediate family at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Chaska, following the service.
Sylvia was born on August 22, 1935 in Young America, to Elmer and Louise (Schmidt) Menzel, one of five children. She was baptized on September 8, 1935 at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Young America and confirmed on April 10, 1949 at St. Peters Lutheran church in Watertown, MN. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1953. On May 8, 1954 she married Wallace Wally Quaas at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Watertown. They had two children, Debra and Daniel. Sylvia and Wally move to Chaska in 1975 and for 25 years were co-proprietors of Wallys Sports store in Chaska. She was a faithful member of Crown of Glory Lutheran Church, Chaska, volunteering her time freely and helping on the ladies aid and with Loaves and Fishes. She was breast cancer survivor and participated in the Susan J. Kohmen events. She was an avid walker, a loyal Chaska Cubs baseball fan and loved being with her family and friends. She lived a very simple life and lived by the rules of doing good deeds and being honest.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Wally (2010), her parents, sister, YoVonne "Snooks" Card, brother Clyde Menzel, sister-in-law, Sylvia Menzel.
Survivors include her children, Debra (Steve) Holmes of Lakeville, Daniel (Donna) Quaas of Chaska; six grandchildren, Nate Holmes, Kady Netland, Kelsey Holmes, Kyle Holmes, Benjamin Quaas and Timothy Quaas; three great grandchildren, Jordan, Rafael and Koen; brother, Don Menzel of Waconia; sister, Lois Tesch of St. Bonifacius; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.