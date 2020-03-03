Obituary for Sylvia M. Brown

Sylvia M. Brown, age 62, of Burnsville, passed away after eight years of battling Alzheimer's, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Olive Branch Estates in Chanhassen.
Sylvia was born on November 22, 1957, in Los Angeles, CA, the daughter of Gerald and Margaret (Hollweger) Peters.
Sylvia "Sue" was a loving mother, sister, aunt, and nana. She loved spending time with her three daughters and eight grandchildren.
Sylvia was a longtime employee of the State of Minnesota. She enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings, and loved playing lots of board games with her family and friends.
Her favorite activity was being outside in the sunshine, putzing around with her plants and flowers.
She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughters, Susie Beckstrand, Tammy (Jeremy) Gylland, Kassandra Pastorek; grandchildren, Caili and Jaeli Beckstrand and Brody Lawson, Mallory and James Gylland, Caleb, Ava and Paisley Kluge; brothers, Fred (Inger), Danny, and John Peters; many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Gerald Peters; sister, Cindy Anderson; brother, Gerald Peters.
Visitation is Friday, March 6 from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at 11 a.m., both at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, (952) 445-2755. Officiating is Celebrant Pat Sheveland. Serving as pallbearers will be Jeremy Gylland, Fred Peters, John Peters, Chris Kluge, Danny Peters, and Rich Lambright. Interment Valley Cemetery, Shakopee.
