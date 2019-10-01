Obituary for Sylvia V. Doerr

Sylvia V. (Ryan) Doerr, age 91, of Jordan, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 30, 2019, at St. Francis Regional Medical Center, in Shakopee.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 3, at 11 a.m., with a visitation from 9 to 10:45 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 313 East Second Street, Jordan. Father Neil Bakker will preside. Acting as pall bearers will be Brad Doerr, Jacob Doerr, Paul Wendorff, Travis Yorek, Ryan Sames, Cody Thom and Candance Doerr-Stevens. Sylvia will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery of Marystown.
During a snowstorm of December 28, 1927, on the family farm, in Lakeville, Sylvia Veronica was born to T. Frank and Margaret (Brennan) Ryan. Most of her years growing up were near St. Patrick, with six siblings. Sylvia married Rudy Doerr on February 16, 1946, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. They lived in Marystown until 1957 then moved to Jordan, where they worked and raised their children. Sylvia and Rudy retired to their lake home and then later to Lakeville. As a couple, they relished the years traveling the country. Sylvia later traveled to many European countries.
Sylvia was first and foremost a wife and mother. Through the years, Sylvia worked many jobs but was most proud of her years as Director of Senior Services at the Schule Haus.
Committed to the community, Sylvia enjoyed volunteering at All Saints Catholic Church, Lakeville Senior Citizens, Young at Heart and the Lakeville Area Historical Society. She also extended her volunteer time to the Scott County Historical Society and the Red Hat Chorus.
Sylvia was a talented and amazing crafter. She was a gifted seamstress making her children's clothing, hundreds of quilts and Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls. In Sylvia's spare time, she enjoyed collecting tea pots and thimbles. Sylvia felt the most at home, being surrounded by her family, cooking and making pies, especially at Christmas time.
Having a great sense of humor, Sylvia loved laughter and having a wonderful time with family and friends. She loved to celebrate her 100% Irish ancestry. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandma, great grandma and great-great grandma. Sylvia is strong willed, creative and lived a full and positive life. But it was her strong faith in God that encircled Sylvia's 91 years, that made her who she was to everyone!
Forever loved and missed by children, Bob (Mary) Doerr, Cheryl Wendorff, Connie (Russ) Yorek, Mark (Pamela) Doerr, Mary Kaye (Richard) Doerr-Thom, Margaret (Patrick) Sames; 21 grandchildren; 28 great, grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; brother, James (Pat) Ryan; sister-in-law, Ruth Doerr; many relatives and friends.
There to welcome Sylvia in eternal peace is her husband, Rudy (10-11-1997); son, Gary Doerr; infant sons, Rudy and Joseph; son-in-law, Kenneth Wendorff; grandson, Bobby Doerr; parents, T. Frank and Margaret; siblings, Francis "Bud" (Marion) Ryan, Larry (Agnes and Mary) Ryan, Sister Zacchaeus Ryan O.P., Lois (James) Pepera and Terry (Gene) Reisinger.
