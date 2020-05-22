Obituary for Tamara Brooks Schulz

Tamara “Tammy” Brooks Schulz, age 62, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 in New Hope, MN.
Tammy was born September 16, 1957 and spent most of her childhood moving frequently until her family settled in Duluth, where she graduated from East Senior High School in 1975. She went on to graduate from St. Luke’s School of Nursing, Duluth in 1978 and received her RN license.
Tammy met her future husband, Lynn David Schulz, of Chaska, where they were attending UMD. They welcomed daughter, Tara Brooke Schulz, in 1984 and made their home in Victoria, MN, where Tammy worked as a school nurse at Chaska Middle School.
Tammy had an engaging smile and a hearty giggle. She was a kind and supportive woman and was known for her beautiful handwriting and lengthy letters of encouragement. She took great pride in remembering the birthdays and anniversaries of those she loved.
Tammy enjoyed the simple pleasures: collecting and trying new recipes, going to the movies, her daily can of Coca-Cola, and doting on the family’s beloved dogs.
Tammy was a supporter of many. She joined many groups after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1993, offering comfort and care whenever she could. She was the first person to wave “hello” to a stranger; a role she embraced throughout later moves to Phoenix, AZ, and Albuquerque, NM. When Lynn was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2019, she became his health champion – fiercely advocating for him at every turn.
She is survived by husband, Lynn, of New Hope, MN and daughter, Tara, of Richmond, VA, and Lynn’s family; Dave (Kay) Schulz, Gary (Mary) Schulz, Wendy (Paul) Engelman, and Jan (Jim) Hendrickson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National MS Society.