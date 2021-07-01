Obituary for Tami K. Shreve

Tami Kay (Fillips) Shreve, age 54, of Chanhassen, died peacefully on Monday, June 21, 2021 at her home after a courageous 20 year battle with epidermal brain tumors.
Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 9, 3 p.m. with visitation 1 to 3 p.m. all at Family of Christ Lutheran Church, 2020 Coulter Blvd., Chanhassen, with Pastor Josh Nelson officiating.
Tami was born April 20, 1967 in St. Cloud, to Bruce and Diane (Rude) Fillips, one of two children. She graduated from Hopkins High School in 1985 and then graduated from Augsburg College with a degree in Social Work. On November 17, 1995 she married Daniel Shreve in St. Paul. They had two children. Tami worked as a PARA for four years for District #112, Chaska, and also was a social worker for 10 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and camping, hiking and traveling.
Survivors include her husband, Dan; son, Jack of Duluth; daughter, Greta of Chanhassen; parents, Bruce Fillips of Grand Marais; mother, Diane Fillips of Chaska; brother, Kevin Fillips of St. Louis Park; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.