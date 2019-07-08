Obituary for Ted Muller

Ted Muller was a Lion, and not just the service club variety. A vigorous volunteer and imaginative entrepreneur till the end, he died on June 30 following a tenacious struggle against a long series of health problems. He was 76.
Ted was President of MMS Property Management. A former chair of the Lake Street Council and owner of the Third Lair Skate Park, he was known for years as Mr. Lake Street. He also worked successfully for decades in various aspects of the financial industry across the nation. And for good measure, he was a professional baseball player and champion racket ball player in his younger (and not-so-much-younger) days.
A native of New Jersey, Ted moved to Eden Prairie in 1999. Over the next 20 years, he chaired Schooner Days several times for the Eden Prairie Lions Club, served as its treasurer multiple terms, and was awarded the Lions highest honor for service, the Melvin Jones Fellowship. Serving as a charter member and treasurer of the Eden Prairie Chapter of Let's Go Fishing was not just close to his heart but was embedded in it, as it's a terrific organization that gives seniors and others a chance to experience the joy of being out on the water, all at no cost.
Ted is survived by Peggy, his loving wife of 19 years; children, Ryan (Christine), Melissa, and Mark; stepchildren, Cassie (Doug) and Will (Angie); and seven grandchildren. And, of course, Fisher, a wonderful yellow lab who was Ted's near-perpetual companion.
A celebration of Teds life will be on Wednesday, July 24 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 16515 Luther Way, in Eden Prairie. Gathering at 3 p.m. and service at 4 p.m. Reception to follow. Memorials, please, to Lets Go Fishing, P.O. Box 44992, Eden Prairie, MN 55347.