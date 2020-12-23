Obituary for Teresa Lynn (Weber) Maciejewski

Teresa Lynn (Weber) Maciejewski, age 51, of Tampa, FL, died November 15, 2020 from injuries sustained in a tragic and senseless car accident in Tampa.
Teresa was born January 11, 1969, to Jim and Barb Weber, in Augsburg Germany, while they were stationed there in the Army. She graduated from Prior Lake High School in 1987 and St. Cloud State University in 1991. She moved to Florida in 1994 and worked in the tourism industry for the next 25 years. She eventually became a true Floridian complaining of the cold and wearing long johns and multiple layers when it was 50 degrees out. She was married in 1997 and her true joy and light of her life was realized when her daughter Brooke was born in 1998 and again when her son Chase was born in 2001.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Wemer and Della Weber of Prior Lake and Lucille and Lyle Cobb of Beaverton, OR; aunts, Patricia Doheny; uncles, Bill Weber and Tom Weber; cousin, Chris Weber, along with other extended family.
She is survived by daughter, Brooke, Tampa, FL, and son Chase, currently stationed in Fort Wainwright, AK with the United States Army; her cat, Jada who was a great companion to her; parents, Jim and Barb Weber of Prior Lake; sister, Karen Dieleman (Bryan); nephews, Kian and Brendan; niece, Raelyn, all of Maple Grove; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Teresa loved to travel cruises, flying or road trips. She would pull a pop-up camper for a long weekend with her kids and their friends when they were growing up. She loved to travel to watch her son play hockey and her daughter compete in cheerleading competitions. She loved being with her kids and loved to cheer them on. She was so very proud of the young adults they are becoming.
Teresa will be laid to rest in St. Michael Catholic Cemetery with the staff at St. Michael Catholic Church assisting the family at burial. A full celebration of Teresas life will be held next spring. Her life was cut short, taken from us all, too soon. Her crazy antics there was always a story to be told by her; her laugh; her sense of adventure will not be forgotten. We can no longer see you with our eyes but we will feel you in our hearts forever.