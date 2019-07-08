Obituary for Terrill L. Roquette

Terrill Lee Roquette, age 69, passed away Friday, July 5 at Rivers Edge Hospital in St. Peter.
A Celebration of Terrils Life and luncheon will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 at the American Legion Post #108. 97 S. Park Ave, Le Center.
Terrill was born in Sauk Centre to Dallas and LoLeta Roquette on November 14, 1949. Terrill graduated from Sauk Centre High School and received his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Bemidji State University where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega. Following graduation he taught industrial arts and art at Shakopee High School. In 1979 he began his career at Shakopee Public Utilities, and retired after 32 years.
Terrill enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and his beloved dog Windsor. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and camping.
He also enjoyed playing bingo, darts, and bowling.
Terrill is survived by his children, Katie (Matt) Davis of Chaska, Amy (Eric) Madson of Zimmerman, Jake Roquette of Le Center; grandchildren, Mason, Maya, and Lincoln Davis. Gavin and Preston Madson; siblings, LoRita Curtis of Branson, MO, Vickie (Steve) Cahow of Apple Valley, and Twilla Kaiser of Omaha, AR.
Terrill is preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements are with the Le Center
Funeral Home in Le Center.
