Obituary for Terry L. Busch

Terry Lee Busch, age 55, of Shakopee, died peacefully on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at his mother’s residence in Chaska, after a courageous battle with cancer.
A Celebration of Terry’s Life will be held at a later date.
Terry was born July 4, 1965 in Shakopee, to Warren Busch and Candy Vanderlinden, one of two sons. Terry graduated from Shakopee High School in 1984. He operated a taxi service in New Prague, for over five years and most recently was employed as a painter. He was an avid hockey fan and also loved baseball, softball and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Warren and step-father, Bob Buranen.
Survivors include his loving mother, Candy Buranen; children, Kaitlyn, Spencer and Kendra; brother, Randy (Barb) Busch of Cape Coral, FL; nieces and nephew, Blake, Raina and Brenna Busch; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
