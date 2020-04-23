Obituary for Terry L. Sheldon
Terry L. Sheldon, age 77, of Shakopee, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

He is survived by his son, Darryl; daughter, Laura Russell (James); and granddaughters Devon, Rowan, and Kalia.

Terry was a proud Army Veteran who served in the 101st Airborne Division.

He was a truck driver and enjoyed his travels cross-country. He had a love of flying and received his private pilots license in 1970. He enjoyed fishing and making flies, photography, and he had a deep love and appreciation for his dog, Pebbles.

Terry's celebration of life will take place at a later date. Thank you all for your kind messages.

Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt

Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, (952) 445-2755.

Condolences may be shared at

www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com

