Obituary for Terry Muelken

Terry Muelken, age 79, of Prior Lake, went to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
All services held at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Ave SE, Prior Lake, with a visitation on Tuesday, April 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, April 20, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial, at 11 a.m. Friends can live stream the Mass by visiting http://stmichael-pl.org. Interment at Credit River Catholic Cemetery.
On June 2, 1942, Clarence and Ethel (Kaufenberg) Muelken celebrated the birth of their son Terrence Leander. The second of eight children, he loved growing up on the family farm in Credit River. Graduating from Lakeville High School in 1960, Terry worked at Owens Manufacturing, Continental Machines, and Knox Lumber. For 27 years, he owned/operated the First American Crafts & Gifts.
Terry married Barb Trimbo on September 7, 1963, at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Belle Plaine. Together, they settled in Prior Lake and eventually moved to Credit River. Over the years, they enjoyed traveling. However, Terry was most content at home, where he could tend to the land and tinker in his shed.
Terry instilled a deep sense of faith in his children and grandchildren. He had a servants heart and dedicated his time to church and to the community, by joining the Prior Lake Fire Department and serving on the Credit River Cemetery Board. A lover of antique tractors, Terry was also a founding member of the Credit River Tractor Club.
Forever loved and missed wife Barb; children, Michael (Teresa) Muelken, James (Jodi) Muelken, Lori (Gary) Olson; grandchildren, James Muelken, Bon Muelken, Eli Muelken, Cady Muelken, Maiah Muelken, Jake Muelken, Brittney (Thomas) Joachim, Elizabeth Olson (Aaron), Jamie Olson; great-grandchildren, Jack and Charlee; Adopted Nephew Naji Verghase; siblings, Bev (Dick) Schmitz, Marge Farrell, Tom (Carol) Muelken, Pat (Larry) Caduff, Linda Platt, Jeanne Marsh; countless relatives and friends. Preceded by parents; brother, Jeff Muelken; brothers-in-law, Ken Farrell, Don Trimbo; sisters-in-law, Judy Busacker, Susan Trimbo; nephew, Troy Farrell, and parents-in-law, Don and Mary Trimbo.
