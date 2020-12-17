Obituary for Theodore D. Saumer

Theodore David (Ted) Saumer, of Rockford, formerly of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at St. Josephs Hospital from complications due to COVID-19.
Ted was born on August 14, 1942 and attended Isle High School in Minnesota. He met his wife Nancy Saumer (Nielsen) in their late teens while living across the street from one another in Minneapolis. They married on September 08, 1962 and had one son, Terry Saumer.
Ted loved the warm weather and their family moved several times between California and Minnesota. In his earlier years, he served as a Scott County Sheriffs Deputy and also had several jobs as a car mechanic. Ted was an avid enthusiast of classic cars. Ted belonged to many car clubs in Minnesota including Kustom Kemps of Minnesota where he photographed many of the cars and was KKMs treasurer. Aside from being a car mechanic, Ted enjoyed rebuilding hot rods in his garage and teaching his granddaughters a thing or two about cars. His family was his everything and he especially enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters and teaching them how to fish and enjoy the outdoors.
Ted is preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years Nancy Saumer (Nielsen); father, Fred Saumer and mother Rose Saumer (Kern) of Isle, MN.
He is survived by his son, Terry (Linda) Saumer; granddaughter, Amanda (Steven) Gross, and granddaughter Alyssa (Jake) Saumer.
We would like to thank all the staff at St. Josephs Hospital in Saint Paul for their dedication and soothing physical touch during Teds last days as family was unable to be by his side due to COVID-19.
Because of COVID-19 at this time, funeral services will not be held as we hope to have a celebration of life in the summer of 2021.