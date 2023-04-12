Obituary for Theodore R. Hansen

Theodore Robert Hansen, Sr., of Prior Lake, was welcomed home on April 10, 2023, with family by his side at NC Little Hospice in Edina.
Ted was born on November 21, 1928, the third of three sons, to Thorwald and Myrtle (Ek) Hansen in St. Paul. Despite growing up in the heart of the depression, he recalled fondly many childhood memories. He especially talked about his days running all around the Midway neighborhood of St. Paul with the neighborhood kids who called themselves, "The Blair Street Hoodlums" with only the admonition from his mother to, "stay away from the water and come right home when you hear the shop whistle blow," which meant his dad was on his way home from work at the Como Shops. He had fond memories of family times, brought together by his mother who could make any occasion special, particularly when a graham cracker cream pie was involved. He looked up to his older brother, Bill, and often spoke of what a good brother Bill was, always letting his younger brother tag along and even pulling him behind on his bike.
He graduated from Wilson High School while working part-time for Blue Cross. It was then that he became impressed by the IBM field engineers who fixed computers and averted shutdowns. Learning that he needed an electrical apprenticeship to follow in their footsteps, he began his apprenticeship with Northern Pacific Railroad where members of his family had worked for generations.
Interrupted by the draft, he spent two years serving with the US Army in counterintelligence in the Korean War. His stint serving our country in Korea taught him lifelong skills and always remained one of his proudest times.
Returning to St. Paul, he completed his electrical apprenticeship and was hired immediately by IBM as a field engineer where he initially worked fixing computers as he had desired. Over time, he took on new roles as instructor, field manager and marketing representative. He was very successful in his sales role and earned several accolades and reward trips as part of the "100% Club." He continued to work in executive sales roles for many years with IBM and National Semiconductor.
He ultimately returned to his roots as an electrician at Master Electric where he worked as a project manager and then finished his long and storied career at age 81 as Safety Director. During his tenure at Master Electric, he was privileged to serve as project manager for the new Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church (SOLLC) in Prior Lake which had been his family's church for many years.
Ted's community service included long stints as Chair of the Scott County Planning Commission and President of the SOLLC Church Council, including delivering the Sunday sermon on two occasions and serving on the Communion and Caring Friends Ministries.
Even with these many accomplishments, Ted's large and loving family was his greatest source of pride and joy. During training for IBM in Endicott, NY, he met and married Sandra Varga in 1957. The two were blessed with four children, Ted, Jr., Ron, Tom and Jennifer, before parting ways. Ted later met Jane Hyman (Vaske) while working for IBM in Minneapolis. They married in 1975 and had two children, Brita and Erik. Ted and Jane enjoyed a long and happy marriage together which was likely the greatest joy of Ted's life. Ted's spirit, skills and talents live on in his children and grandchildren for whom he was always a role model of hard work, can-do attitude, devotion to family, God and community, and his hands-on involvement in all his kids' lives.
In addition to Jane, his wife of 48 years, Ted will be dearly missed by his six children and their spouses, Ted Hansen, Jr. (Jeanine), Ron Hansen (Linda), Tom Hansen (Lisa), Jennifer Nelson (Carl), Brita Hansen (Eric Hazen), Erik Hansen (Emma); and 14 grandchildren and spouses, Marie Carrell (Drew), Ellen Falk (Ryan), Laura Wheeler (Steve), Danielle Johnson, Ashley Superville (Ryan), Nicole Johnson, Mike Hansen (Laura), Ruby Hansen, Nicole Sroka, Anthony Sroka, Travis Nelson, Claire Hazen, Francis Hazen and Harper Hansen; and fifteen great-grandchildren, as well as many nephews, nieces and wonderful friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Thor and Myrtle, infant brother, Donald, brother, Bill, and sister-in-law Ruth, beloved grandson Thomas Jay (TJ), nephew, Douglas, father- and mother-in-law, Leander and Dorothy Vaske, and brother-in-law, Patrick Vaske.
A celebration of Ted's life will be held at SOLLC on April 22 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Memorials preferred to family or Park Nicollet Foundation/Henry B. Melrose Veterans Honor Program.
