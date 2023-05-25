Obituary for Theodore S. Naspinski

Theodore S. Naspinski, age 75, of Waconia, formerly of Shakopee, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023, at his residence at New Perspective in Waconia.
Ted was born in Chicago, IL, on August 28, 1947, the son of Stanley and Helen (Mikuska) Naspinski. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his son, Stan Naspinski; son, Keanen Wold; and dog, Zeke.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at