Obituary for Theresa Kittelson

Theresa (Tess) Kittelson, age 65, died July 20, 2020 from cancer.
She was born August 15, 1955 in Tracy, MN to Austin and Barb Molitor.
She is survived by her mother, Barb Molitor; sister, Mary Molitor and brother, Paul Molitor of Austin, MN; brother, Mike Molitor of College Station, TX; sister-in- laws, Susan and Kim Molitor, nieces, Amanda and Sarah; nephews, Matt, Micheal and Austin; and her fiance, Doug Bell of Shakopee
Tess was preceded in death by her father, Austin; and niece, Heather.
Tess was selfless and loved by everyone she touched. She dedicated her life to helping people. She was a nurse in Spring Valley for 33 years. She relocated to Shakopee where she went to work for Pizza Ranch, one of their very first hires. She was loved by staff and customers alike. She also volunteered at Bountiful Basket in Chaska.
Tess was selfless to the end donating her body to the University of Minnesota Student Bequest Program
Please help us celebrate her life by attending her memorial held at Pizza Ranch in Shakopee Saturday, September 12 at 9:30 a.m.