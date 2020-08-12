Obituary for Theresa L. Kerber

Theresa Lynne Kerber, age 59, of Moore, SC, former longtime resident of Chanhassen, died on Monday, August 10, 2020 at her son’s home in Carver.
There will be a private family gathering at this time and a celebration of life when Covid restrictions are lifted in the future – as per Theresa’s request.
Theresa was born August 15, 1960 in Lake Charles, LA, to James and Judy (Kager) Suelter, one of three daughters. On March 7, 1981 she married Norbert Kerber in Excelsior. They had two sons. Theresa was employed at the Chanhassen Legion for 20 + years as a server. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family and had been a resident of South Carolina for the past six years.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Suelter and parents-in-law, Harold and Leona Kerber.
Survivors include her husband, Norbert; sons, Brad (partner, Branden Homme) of Carver, Erik (Brigette) of Minneapolis; granddaughter, Ada; mother, Judy Suelter of Moore, SC; sisters, Julie (Ron) Clobes of Alexandria, MN, Sally (Joe) Figueiredo of Duncan, SC.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.