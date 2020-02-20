Obituary for Theresa Regan

On Saturday, February 8, 2020, Theresa (Terrie) Regan, passed away at the age of 92 in Brainerd, MN.
Terrie was born on February 14, 1927 in Bronx, NY to Edmund and Muriel Desnoes. On September 12, 1953 she married Edward F. Regan. Together they raised seven children: Donna (Daryl) Brengman, Ned (Cecelia), Tracey (Paul Skogen) Marchand, Jeff (Jeannie), Peter (Laura), Alison (Ronald–deceased) Collins and Wendy (Todd) Peterson.
Terrie is preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers-in-law, one son-in-law and grandson, Matthew Brengman.
She is survived by her two sisters, Marjorie Hodges and Jean Malabre, seven children, 18 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and four nieces.
Terrie was an artist and enjoyed nothing more than teaching the art of porcelain painting and watercolors. Her creations are many of our most cherished treasures. She also loved to travel and had fond memories of many explorations. Most of all, Terrie loved family and valued the time she had to celebrate together as often as she could.
A celebration of life will be held for her on Thursday, March 12 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Community Church 8701 36th Avenue North, New Hope, Minnesota (visitation will be held at 10 a.m.) Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are with
Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.