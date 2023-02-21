Obituary for Therese E. Anderson

Therese Eva Anderson, at the age 89, of Hastings, formerly of Burnsville, met our lord and savior on February 18, 2023, in Hastings.
Born on her aunt’s farm in uptown Massachusetts on May 2, 1933, the daughter of Roland and Delia (Comtois) Cousineau. She grew up in the Catholic faith; developed her calling for ministering to the sick by caring for her sister. As a child, she loved exploring the world. In 1955, she moved to Minnesota and started her family.
In addition, to being a dedicated and loving mother, Therese showed no mercy when playing scrabble and loved any game including Bingo. She loved traveling and completed four pilgrimages. She was known in her community for her unwavering faith, praying the rosary daily, ministering to the sick and dying and providing peace to those in need. She was a pillar of faith at St. Johns the Baptist Catholic Church and the Benedictine Nursing Home in Hastings. She was loved by many. Her spirit lives with us all.
Preceded in death by her loving husband, Dennis Anderson; parents, Roland and Delia Cousineau; sister, Rollande.
She was blessed beyond measure with her children, Paul (Toni), Louise, Richard (Patricia), Phillip (Cheryl), Denise (Brian), Marie (Jeff), Vincent, Celine (Mike); 22 grandchildren, Caitlin, James, Rachel, Sarah, Matthew, Patrick, Margaret, Katherine, Thomas, Xim, Victoria, Alex, Michael, Dan, Cassia, Qamar, Shayla, Brianna; their spouses, significant others and 13 great grandchildren.
Visitation was Friday, February 24, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 West 125th St., Savage. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Burnsville. Memorials preferred to St. John the Baptist, Savage, or Regina Senior Living, Hastings.
In the path of righteousness is life, and in its pathway there is no death. Proverbs 12:28
