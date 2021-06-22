Obituary for Thomas A. Costello

Thomas Austin Costello, age 24, of New York, New York, formerly of Chaska, died tragically of a water skiing accident at his family cabin on Friday, June 11, 2021, at North Memorial Hospital, Robbinsdale, MN.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 13600 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, with Pastor Josh Nelson and Pastor Kimberly Buffie officiating. The visitation will be on Friday, June 25, 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Family of Christ Lutheran Church, 2020 Coulter Blvd., Chanhassen and also 9 to 11 a.m. at St. Andrew on Saturday. There will be a private inurnment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Chaska. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Make-A-Wish, Minneapolis; Minneapolis Children’s Hospital, Cancer and Blood Disorder; Cure Search; or Relay for Life, Carver County.
Thomas was born May 21, 1997 in St. Louis Park, the middle of three children to Patrick and Beth (Radloff) Costello. At the age of 15 he courageously won a battle with cancer and graduated from Chaska High School in 2015. He was very involved in and held leadership positions in numerous activities, including knowledge bowl and DECA. He then furthered his education at the University of Wisconsin – Madison and earned his Bachelor of Science degree with a triple major. He graduated magna cum laude from both high school and college. He had been employed as an investment banker for Rothschild and Co. in New York for the past two years. Thomas was a lifelong learner, a well-spoken public speaker, and lover of life, volunteering his time graciously to many organizations. He loved traveling, scuba diving, reading, waterskiing, running, endurance athletics, and earned his 5th degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do. Thomas founded two organizations and spent much of his time being an advocate for children’s cancer organizations. Relationships with his family and friends were extremely important to him and he lived life to the fullest and did everything at 150%. Although he was only here for 24 years, he packed more into his life than most people do in a lifetime.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Elaine Radloff, Tom and Elizabeth Costello, aunt, Terry Smith, and uncles, Chuck Churchill (godfather) and Curt Radloff.
Survivors include his loving family, parents, Pat and Beth of Chaska; sisters, Ashley of Minneapolis and Sarah of Chaska; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many, many friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.