Obituary for Thomas A. Morgan

Thomas Allen Morgan, age 79, formally of Savage and Lake Crystal, MN, died on June 14, 2023, at Hillcrest Rehabilitation Center in Mankato.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 28 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home in Madelia. Burial will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Madelia. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Tom was born January 5, 1944, to Clifford and Virginia (Archerd) Morgan in Mankato. He graduated from Mankato Vo Tech in 1963. Tom served in Vietnam from January to August 1968 with the US Army.
For most of his life, Tom worked in the grocery industry, where he served as a butcher. In his free time, he enjoyed all Minnesota sports and was especially an avid Vikings fan, one of the original season ticket holders of the franchise.
Tom is survived by his siblings, Donna Wessels of Madelia, Linda (Tom Losey) Morgan-Stewart of St. James, and Chuck (Michaele) Morgan of Melbourne, Florida, and many nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his nieces, Sayleen and Taylor; and nephew, Jeff.